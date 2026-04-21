Wall Street and Washington will be watching Kevin Warsh on Tuesday for any sign he has an understanding with President Trump to cut interest rates if installed as chair of the Federal Reserve. Trump will be watching for any sign he doesn’t.
Warsh embarks on high-wire act of convincing investors without angering Trump
SummaryTrump expects lower interest rates. How Warsh navigates their relationship could shape what he can actually deliver.
Wall Street and Washington will be watching Kevin Warsh on Tuesday for any sign he has an understanding with President Trump to cut interest rates if installed as chair of the Federal Reserve. Trump will be watching for any sign he doesn’t.
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