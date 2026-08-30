Warsh makes the case for higher rates and raises the bar for standing pat

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo.—Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh put to rest some concerns raised about his inflation-fighting strategy but set up a potentially bigger test three weeks from now. If the Fed raises interest rates, he risks infuriating the White House weeks before the midterm elections. If he holds, he could revive the doubts that Friday’s speech here quieted.
The central bankers gathered in the Tetons this weekend arrived unsure how much the Fed’s new chairman would tell them about how he reads the economy. Warsh had been criticized after last month’s meeting, including by several conference attendees, for not explaining how the Fed’s current stance would bring inflation down.