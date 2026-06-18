Kevin Warsh used his first meeting as Federal Reserve chairman to put his stamp on how the central bank operates and communicates.
Warsh overhauls how the Fed talks and keeps markets guessing on rates
SummaryIn his debut as chairman, Kevin Warsh stripped away the central bank’s policy hints and committed to bringing inflation down—but wouldn’t say what that will take
Kevin Warsh used his first meeting as Federal Reserve chairman to put his stamp on how the central bank operates and communicates.
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