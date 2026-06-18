Warsh overhauls how the Fed talks and keeps markets guessing on rates

Kevin Warsh used his first meeting as Federal Reserve chairman to put his stamp on how the central bank operates and communicates.
Kevin Warsh used his first meeting as Federal Reserve chairman to put his stamp on how the central bank operates and communicates.
He trimmed its policy statement, declined to submit a rate forecast of his own, and launched five task forces to study everything from how the Fed communicates to how it analyzes the economy—a sweeping reach into how the central bank operates.
He trimmed its policy statement, declined to submit a rate forecast of his own, and launched five task forces to study everything from how the Fed communicates to how it analyzes the economy—a sweeping reach into how the central bank operates.
About the things markets most wanted to understand—how the new chairman reads the economy and translates it into policy—he said almost nothing. Pressed later on inflation, on whether policy was restrictive and on the future of the so-called interest-rate dot plot, Warsh repeatedly demurred. “We have a task force for that.”
On one point he was emphatic: The committee was united and determined to bring inflation down. “We’ve missed for five years, and we’re going to fix that,” he said, pledging that the committee would “unambiguously and unanimously” deliver price stability.
Warsh, he argued, had used objections to the former to quietly sidestep the latter. By the end of the news conference, Feroli said, he was no closer to knowing how the committee now reasoned about policy. “It matters to have some sense of how this committee is thinking about how it goes about conducting this business,” he said.
That kind of explanation is standard among major central banks. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank both publish detailed accounts of their reasoning, and Warsh’s three immediate predecessors used the post-meeting news conference largely for that purpose.
To some market veterans, parts of the overhaul were overdue. Several credited Warsh for reasserting that the Fed would bring inflation down to its 2% target and for a statement whose plainness was a virtue after years of jargon-laden prose that often did little more than restate the obvious: that the Fed would watch the incoming data and adjust as needed.
The meeting “ushered in a new era of monetary policy” in the U.S., said Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer for fixed income, whom President Trump interviewed this year for the job that went to Warsh. Rieder said less communication could reduce volatility if it builds confidence.
Warsh remained something of a black box on Wednesday. Is he the inflation hawk he was during and after his first tour at the Fed or the sympathizer of lower rates, as he presented himself before winning the chairman’s job? “I still don’t know if he’s a hawk or a dove,” Feroli said.
The real surprise in the weeks ahead might be that Warsh proves himself more willing to fight inflation than former Chair Jerome Powell, said James Egelhof, chief U.S. economist at BNP Paribas. He expects the Fed to lift rates three times beginning in December, reversing all of last year’s cuts.
Others say that it matters less what Warsh wants given the committee he is inheriting is determined to stamp out inflation after another year in which an unexpected shock is threatening to push prices up again. They see the task forces as a way to buy time and rebuild trust with a committee whose decisions he had spent years criticizing.
Warsh “has to now somehow get a set of campaign promises that were aimed at getting the job and switch to convincing the committee that all of those promises are consistent with what a technocratic, independent Fed would do,” said Ethan Harris, the former head of global economics research at Bank of America.
The committee works by consensus, and “the chair’s got to jolly everybody along,” said William English, a former senior Fed adviser. If Warsh wanted to steer toward lower rates he advocated for last year, he expects Warsh to make his arguments, accept that they won’t carry the room yet and keep working “to get the committee on board over time.”
Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com