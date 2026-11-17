The event is the first public look at the five task forces Warsh created to review every part of how the Fed does its job. Until now, the panels, each led by three outsiders Warsh selected, have worked out of public view. They are part of his effort to build consensus for his overhaul of the central bank. Much of the effort carries forward criticism he has made for years of how his colleagues run the Fed, but this time it is aimed at getting those same colleagues to agree to change how they do their work.