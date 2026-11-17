SAN FRANCISCO—Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said the central bank’s staff has begun modeling how artificial intelligence could reshape the economy, including scenarios in which it displaces workers or disappointing stock returns drag down the broader market.
Warsh was set to deliver opening remarks Monday at a half-day symposium that is studying how AI promises to ripple through the economy. In prepared remarks, he didn’t comment on the near-term outlook for interest rates or the economy, and he stressed that the staff’s scenarios were illustrative and not designed to offer predictions.