SAN FRANCISCO—Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said the central bank’s staff has begun modeling how artificial intelligence could reshape the economy, including scenarios in which it displaces workers or disappointing stock returns drag down the broader market.
SAN FRANCISCO—Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said the central bank’s staff has begun modeling how artificial intelligence could reshape the economy, including scenarios in which it displaces workers or disappointing stock returns drag down the broader market.
Warsh was set to deliver opening remarks Monday at a half-day symposium that is studying how AI promises to ripple through the economy. In prepared remarks, he didn’t comment on the near-term outlook for interest rates or the economy, and he stressed that the staff’s scenarios were illustrative and not designed to offer predictions.
Warsh was set to deliver opening remarks Monday at a half-day symposium that is studying how AI promises to ripple through the economy. In prepared remarks, he didn’t comment on the near-term outlook for interest rates or the economy, and he stressed that the staff’s scenarios were illustrative and not designed to offer predictions.
“We can’t know the future and ought not to pretend otherwise,” Warsh said.
Warsh’s remarks repeatedly cast AI as a question of national power, a theme upon which Fed chairs haven’t typically dwelled. He recalled the late economist Robert Mundell calling America’s rise as a superpower the most important fact of the 20th century, and said for the U.S. today, “it is a charge to keep.”
Warsh said the Fed’s role on AI is “neither advocacy nor opposition,” but he suggested that the U.S. couldn’t remain a superpower without leading in AI. “I’m not exactly impartial about American leadership in a time so filled with both challenge and possibility,” he said.
Warsh was set to moderate three of the conference’s four sessions, with panelists including tech company founders and industry researchers. The day was set to close with a conversation between Warsh, former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, who is one of the three members of Warsh’s task force on productivity and jobs.
The event is the first public look at the five task forces Warsh created to review every part of how the Fed does its job. Until now, the panels, each led by three outsiders Warsh selected, have worked out of public view. They are part of his effort to build consensus for his overhaul of the central bank. Much of the effort carries forward criticism he has made for years of how his colleagues run the Fed, but this time it is aimed at getting those same colleagues to agree to change how they do their work.
Investors are watching closely for any signal from Warsh about the economic outlook. This year, AI has increasingly fed expectations of higher interest rates, partly because it is seen as adding to demand at a time when other shocks, especially the Iran war, are pushing up input costs.
The Fed is widely expected to raise rates at its meeting next month. After firm inflation reports last week, traders raised their bets on a somewhat longer run of increases extending into 2027. The central bank raised its benchmark rate in September for the first time in three years, to a range between 3.75% and 4%.
Write to Nick Timiraos at Nick.Timiraos@wsj.com