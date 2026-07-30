Warsh spins a good yarn on bringing down inflation, but markets aren’t buying it

Warsh insisted that there was nothing “inertial” about the FOMC’s policy and strategy discussions over the past two days. “For some households, businesses, and market professionals, five years of high inflation has left a mistaken impression that’s hard to shake, that the Fed’s implicit inflation target was somehow above 2%,” he said. “Let me reiterate: There is no soft inflation target. There is no soft, implicit target. Not on this committee’s watch. There’s only a target and it’s 2%.”