At the European Central Bank gathering, new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh pointed to a wave of positive market reactions as proof that investors get his vision.
Warsh touts early wins but may be overlooking a deepening bond market risk
SummaryFed Chairman Kevin Warsh contends the market actually understand the central bank’s approach “quite well.” There’s a missing piece in his explanation.
At the European Central Bank gathering, new Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh pointed to a wave of positive market reactions as proof that investors get his vision.
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