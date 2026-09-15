Warsh’s arrival ended Trump’s war with the Fed. A rate hike would test the truce.

President Trump spent last year demanding rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Investors now expect his handpicked chairman to reverse course and start raising them this week.
The case for raising rates is a measure of how much the outlook has shifted since Kevin Warsh took over the central bank in May. The war with Iran has gone on longer than officials and investors expected and has pushed energy prices higher in recent weeks. New tariffs have taken effect. The AI build-out has strained supply chains for electricity and technology equipment, adding to demand faster than it has added to the economy’s capacity to meet it.