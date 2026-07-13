At his first meeting as Federal Reserve chairman last month, Kevin Warsh presided over a unanimous decision to leave interest rates unchanged. Consensus was easy, with little appetite on the policymaking committee to move.
Warsh’s first big call: whether to undo last year’s cuts
SummaryA steadier economy and stubborn inflation have put a rate increase in play. The new chairman, who testifies this week, hasn’t tipped his hand.
At his first meeting as Federal Reserve chairman last month, Kevin Warsh presided over a unanimous decision to leave interest rates unchanged. Consensus was easy, with little appetite on the policymaking committee to move.
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