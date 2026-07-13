Warsh’s first big call: whether to undo last year’s cuts

With Warsh having said little about his own preferences, the July decision has taken on extra weight: the first real signal of how he intends to run the central bank. He could side with those who want to hold steady, at the risk of a dissent or two from the hawks, and wait for more data to settle the question. Or he could propose a hike—either to reinforce the credibility of his commitment to price stability, or take ownership of an increase he sees as inevitable.