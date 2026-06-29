The economy has an inflation problem, and the Federal Reserve has three tools to fight it.
Warsh’s words could prove the best tool for fighting inflation. They’re already working
SummaryFederal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh has vowed to curb the central bank’s communications. But they may be the most benign tool with which to shape monetary policy, for now.
The economy has an inflation problem, and the Federal Reserve has three tools to fight it.
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