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Warsh’s words could prove the best tool for fighting inflation. They’re already working

Megan Leonhardt, Barrons
4 min read29 Jun 2026, 05:16 PM IST
US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh
US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh (AFP)
Summary

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh has vowed to curb the central bank’s communications. But they may be the most benign tool with which to shape monetary policy, for now.

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The economy has an inflation problem, and the Federal Reserve has three tools to fight it.

The economy has an inflation problem, and the Federal Reserve has three tools to fight it.

The problem was brought home again last week with the news that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index accelerated to 4.1% annually in May, up from 3.8% in April. Excluding food and energy, core PCE hit 3.4%, up from 3.3% in April. As oil prices retreat, inflation is expected to moderate, but remain above the Fed’s 2% annual target.

The problem was brought home again last week with the news that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index accelerated to 4.1% annually in May, up from 3.8% in April. Excluding food and energy, core PCE hit 3.4%, up from 3.3% in April. As oil prices retreat, inflation is expected to moderate, but remain above the Fed’s 2% annual target.

That puts the Fed in a tough spot, especially as its new chairman, Kevin Warsh, has vowed to deliver price stability. The Fed can influence economic conditions in three ways: by adjusting the target range for the federal-funds rate, making changes to its balance sheet, and communicating expectations about inflation and future policy moves.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalWarsh’s words could prove the best tool for fighting inflation. They’re already working

Warsh’s words could prove the best tool for fighting inflation. They’re already working

Megan Leonhardt, Barrons
4 min read29 Jun 2026, 05:16 PM IST
US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh
US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh (AFP)
Summary

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh has vowed to curb the central bank’s communications. But they may be the most benign tool with which to shape monetary policy, for now.

Gift this article

The economy has an inflation problem, and the Federal Reserve has three tools to fight it.

The economy has an inflation problem, and the Federal Reserve has three tools to fight it.

The problem was brought home again last week with the news that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index accelerated to 4.1% annually in May, up from 3.8% in April. Excluding food and energy, core PCE hit 3.4%, up from 3.3% in April. As oil prices retreat, inflation is expected to moderate, but remain above the Fed’s 2% annual target.

The problem was brought home again last week with the news that the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index accelerated to 4.1% annually in May, up from 3.8% in April. Excluding food and energy, core PCE hit 3.4%, up from 3.3% in April. As oil prices retreat, inflation is expected to moderate, but remain above the Fed’s 2% annual target.

That puts the Fed in a tough spot, especially as its new chairman, Kevin Warsh, has vowed to deliver price stability. The Fed can influence economic conditions in three ways: by adjusting the target range for the federal-funds rate, making changes to its balance sheet, and communicating expectations about inflation and future policy moves.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalWarsh’s words could prove the best tool for fighting inflation. They’re already working
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