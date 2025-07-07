Water sommeliers say the simplest drink is the future of luxury

The waters taste as different from each other as wines do. One, from the glaciers of the Lofoten Islands in Norway, does indeed taste like melted snow. Another, from the highest volcano in the Peruvian Andes, is bitter and salty—not your correspondent’s favourite. Nico Pieterse, a sommelier who runs a tasting room on South Africa’s Western Cape, likes to pair the first with sashimi and the second with fried foods or anchovy pizza. As the attendees sample still and sparkling varieties, Mr Mascha comes by with a spectacular bottle. The “Fromin" is 15,000-year-old Ice Age water from what is now the Czech Republic. Floating in it are flakes of gold. “I don’t bring wine to parties, I bring this," he says. “For the rest of the evening no one wants champagne any more."