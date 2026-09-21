Wave of setbacks leaves Trump frustrated and looking for credit

WASHINGTON—President Trump wants a little gratitude.
At a recent closed-door meeting in the Oval Office, the president expressed deep frustration to advisers that prominent figures in Washington hadn’t publicly thanked him for trying to overhaul the Kennedy Center, according to a senior administration official.
Instead, Trump’s bid to affix his name onto the center’s facade and make sweeping changes to the cultural institution has been met with opposition from Democrats, patrons of the arts and the courts. On Tuesday, following his latest legal setback, the president threatened to block renovations at the performing-arts venue unless his name is put on the building.