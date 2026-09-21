Wave of setbacks leaves Trump frustrated and looking for credit

One senior administration official reacted with exasperation to the decision, arguing that the move would do little to achieve the president’s goal of improving press coverage. The president has discussed banning news outlets from the White House before, according to people close to the White House. But aides have convinced him to take less aggressive measures, such as blocking reporters from the Oval Office or limiting their participation in the pool of reporters that covers the president when he conducts events in spaces that are too small for the entire press corps.