Weakened by war, Iran’s regime faces its toughest challenge yet
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 12 Jan 2026, 08:55 am IST
Summary
Iranian leaders’ last claim to legitimacy was shattered in the war with Israel.
DUBAI—Iran’s 12-day war with Israel and the U.S. last June broke the regime’s carefully nurtured image of invincibility, many ordinary Iranians say. Now the aftermath is helping to fuel a wave of protests over the past two weeks that has left at least 500 people dead as the Islamic Republic attempts to regain control.
