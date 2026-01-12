Weakened by war, Iran’s regime faces its toughest challenge yet

“The fact that the U.S. Air Force can blow Iran to smithereens wasn’t a surprise to anyone. The surprise was that once you are blown up, you still want to go back to the same policies that have brought the country to this situation in the first place," said Alex Vatanka, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington. “This is what has given this sense of absolute hopelessness, with people saying: I’ve got nothing else here to lose."