Wedding dresses now come with a legal Waiver for brides on GLP-1s

At David’s Bridal, the country’s largest wedding-dress retailer, more brides are starting to shop for their dresses about 45 days before their wedding, compared with the company’s traditional five- to six-month shopping window, said Chief Executive Kelly Cook. And rush orders, with a turnaround within four weeks of a wedding, are up 50% in the last two years, she said. The company is paying for overtime for its more than 3,000 alteration specialists as needed to meet the demand.