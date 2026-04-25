When Nicole Hamilton found the A-line gown she plans to wear to her wedding reception, she requested a waist roughly 3 inches smaller than her frame.
Wedding dresses now come with a legal Waiver for brides on GLP-1s
SummarySelling wedding gowns has always been a high-stakes business. New weight-loss drugs make fitting brides for the big day even more fraught.
When Nicole Hamilton found the A-line gown she plans to wear to her wedding reception, she requested a waist roughly 3 inches smaller than her frame.
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