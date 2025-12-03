‘Welcome to America!’ Captured drug lords choose: snitch or suffer

Former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo" Guzmán, who has kept mum, spends 23 hours a day in a windowless U.S. prison cell, serving a life sentence. One of his sons, Joaquin Guzmán López, turned himself in to U.S. authorities last year and dragged along another wanted man, his godfather, Ismael “El Mayo" Zambada, the 70-something co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel. Zambada, whose lawyer said was illegally brought to the U.S., has pleaded guilty to drug charges. He faces a life sentence at a Jan. 13 court hearing.