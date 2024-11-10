Welcome to Baku, a city built on oil hosting the world’s climate conference
Yusuf Khan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Nov 2024, 10:31 AM IST
SummaryThis week, world leaders will meet in Azerbaijan’s capital to discuss global warming and other environmental issues at the United Nations COP29 summit.
One of the more unusual experiences on offer in Azerbaijan is the opportunity to wallow in a bath of warm crude oil. The treatment, if you can call it that, is billed as having mystic healing properties, curing aches and pains and banishing skin problems.
