Welcome to Greenland, an economy reliant on subsidies and shrimp
Max Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 15 Jan 2026, 06:58 am IST
Summary
Greenlanders get heavily subsidized by Denmark, and any future mining boom will be costly.
NUUK, Greenland—If President Trump acquired Greenland, he would find himself in charge of a slow-growing economy heavily reliant on more than $1 billion of annual government subsidies and powered largely by sales of shrimp.
