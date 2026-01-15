Welcome to Greenland, an economy reliant on subsidies and shrimp

Underpinning this existence is a deep reliance on the Kingdom of Denmark, of which Greenland is a semiautonomous territory. Around 40% of the Greenlandic workforce is employed by the state. Denmark provides a grant that accounts for around half of the Greenlandic government’s revenue and 20% of the island’s GDP. It also pays for police, courts, banking regulators and largely free healthcare for some of the world’s most remote settlements, as well as managing foreign affairs and ponying up for defense.