Welcome to zero migration America
The Economist 7 min read 08 Oct 2025, 07:02 am IST
Summary
Closed borders will make the country smaller, poorer and less innovative
Every year since the 1950s, more people have arrived in America than have left. Every year, that is, until quite possibly 2025. Net immigration was over 2.5m a year at the end of Joe Biden’s presidency; this year that figure may fall to zero, or even turn negative (see chart 1).
