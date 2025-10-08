Welcome to zero migration America

Closed borders will also make life more difficult for central bankers deciding where to set interest rates, as well as anyone else watching the economy. The crash in migration has scrambled America’s data, since the machinery tracking the economy is poorly equipped for sudden population shifts. Widely watched job-creation figures have cratered, from over 100,000 a month at the start of the year to 30,000 or so. Such numbers could presage a recession if population growth is still strong, or be entirely unremarkable if net migration does indeed end up near zero. Cutting interest rates too far because of soft jobs numbers that, in reality, reflect falling migration rather than a self-sustaining drop in aggregate demand would be a costly error. So would holding off on necessary rate cuts to avoid making that mistake.