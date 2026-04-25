When was the last time you engaged in friendly banter with your barista, chatted with your neighbor or called your mother?
We’re all talking to each other less than we did a decade ago
SummaryTexting, online ordering and tuning out with AirPods means fewer chances to talk to loved ones and strangers alike.
When was the last time you engaged in friendly banter with your barista, chatted with your neighbor or called your mother?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More