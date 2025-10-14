What 630,000 paintings say about the world economy

Messrs Gorin, Heblich and Zylberberg wonder if shifts in an artist’s emotional repertoire can be linked to changes in their country’s economic circumstances. This is not straightforward. Look at a chart of GDP per person in almost any country over recent centuries and it tends to look like a “hockey stick that is more or less delayed", Mr Zylberberg points out, whereas the output of a country’s artists is always far more crooked. The trio nonetheless find that economic growth was associated with changes in artists’ emotional mix. If GDP per person were to rise by 4% a year over 25 years, the chance that a given artist’s painting would convey sadness falls by 2.2 percentage points from 11% to 8.8%. The chance it would evoke contentment rises from 31.4% to 33%.