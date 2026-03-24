What a battle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would look like

The US Navy has long neglected mine warfare. In January, with terrible timing, it scrapped its last Avenger-class mine-clearing ships based in the region. Two of the three vessels that replaced them, “littoral combat ships” with mine-clearing equipment, are not in the Gulf, and must make their way from Asia. On arrival they can deploy helicopters with airborne detection systems and underwater drones which can both search for and disarm mines. But these systems have not yet been used in battle and have suffered a series of technical glitches in testing. Mr Clark reckons that clearing the strait could take anywhere between one and three weeks. At some point officials will have to “rip off the band-aid” and begin escorting ships without complete certainty that all threats have been eliminated, he adds.