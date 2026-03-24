What a battle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz would look like

Donald Trump says he is talking to Iran’s leaders about ending his bombing campaign; Iran says he is not. But what he certainly is doing is preparing an alternative, should a negotiated end to hostilities prove elusive. Two amphibious units of US Marines are on their way to the Gulf, one from Japan and the other from California. With their assault helicopters, landing craft and footsoldiers by the thousands, their primary purpose is to get boots on a beach. Their deployment suggests that America’s president is contemplating an attempt to pry open the strait of Hormuz by force. That is a daunting task.