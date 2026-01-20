What a break with Europe means for the American economy
Europe is the U.S.’s biggest trading partner, largest investor and closest financial ally.
President Trump’s bid to annex Greenland and unleash tariffs on several European countries has plunged the trans-Atlantic alliance into crisis. If a trade war breaks out, the U.S. economy could feel the pain—from South Carolina to Silicon Valley.
