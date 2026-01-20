What a break with Europe means for the American economy

Trump has wielded the unparalleled might of the American economy as a powerful tool with which to bend allies and rivals to his will. And so far, he has mostly gotten his way. Europe, which depends on U.S. military support against a hostile Russia, has more to lose from a rift, giving its leaders an incentive to appease Trump rather than hit back. That is what happened last year, when the EU agreed to a lopsided trade deal rather than risk losing U.S. support for Ukraine’s war effort. But some analysts say it isn’t a foregone conclusion Europe will fold again.