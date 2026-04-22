What a new Apple CEO will mean for you and your devices

Apple’s chief-executive-to-be, John Ternus, is a hardware guy. Though we can’t say for sure what his tenure will bring, there seems to be consensus: putting the focus back on the devices.

On Monday, the company said Ternus will take over the top spot from Tim Cook in September.

Ternus joined as a mechanical engineer in 2001, before ascending to the leadership team in 2013. Yet even in the subsequent years, as software ate the world, Apple built its preeminence in consumer electronics on hardware. You might use services from Google, Meta, Amazon.com, Netflix and Microsoft, but there’s a good chance you access them on an Apple phone, laptop or tablet—or all three. And now, with artificial intelligence at every turn, Apple is showing that its own emphasis on hardware will keep it in the game.

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Hence putting the hardware guy in charge. Even if Apple’s software guy, Craig Federighi, has the charisma (and the hair). In a world where you can vibe-code software in minutes, Apple entrenching its market position as a maker of first-rate physical things makes sense.

But Ternus will need to do more than just keep the iPhone machine running. Like Cook, Ternus will have to navigate complex geopolitics threatening Apple’s supply chain and face regulatory battles around the world. And he’ll have to figure out how Apple hardware fits in the AI-enabled future.

Here’s what we can glean about Apple’s next chapter from Ternus’s past roles and his impending ascension.

The hardware moat The generative-AI revolution has transformed nearly every aspect of our lives, yet Apple has been slower on the uptake, with meh Apple Intelligence features and a delayed smarter Siri.

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However, as AI companies feud, Apple is doubling down on its strength in premium hardware with Ternus’s selection. The company’s CEO-succession press release touted the budget-friendly, $599 MacBook Neo as a recent Ternus accomplishment.

As rivals in the PC category faced memory-chip shortage pains, Apple leveraged an old iPhone chip and its supply-chain clout to gain ground, offering its own cheap and cheerful products for the masses. The Neo is so popular you currently have to wait a couple of weeks to get one.

The company has been running the table on the low-end and the high-end. Ternus was also responsible for the latest iPhone 17 lineup, where the most expensive Pro and Pro Max models sold faster than in previous years, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners.

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It’s not all roses, though. The iPhone Air was a sales disappointment. And another product that pointed to a promising future—the Vision Pro augmented-reality headset—has yet to wow the masses.

Apple has some big bets coming up, including a folding iPhone, a dedicated smart-home hub and—eventually—smart glasses, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities. (Apple declined to comment on future products.)

Ternus will have to channel the same product vision that produced the company’s biggest hits. It’s hard to look to a future beyond the iPhone, but the person taking the helm will have to.“The question is not about the short- and medium-term business, but how will Apple pivot to new growth engines when the steam from the iPhone begins to fade,” says Francisco Jeronimo, vice president at research firm IDC.

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AI in your hand Ternus has an opportunity to take a lead where others haven’t: private, on-device AI.

Apple silicon employs what’s called “unified memory,” which puts the main processor, graphics card and RAM on a single chip, reducing lag and increasing bandwidth. This architecture makes Macs an ideal host for running AI’s large language models locally.

The cost and capability advantages of the efficient chips is what turned the Mac Mini into a hit with AI zealots.

Johny Srouji, who was previously in charge of Apple’s silicon efforts, is moving up to oversee all hardware engineering, effective immediately. Compared with the Ternus promotion, securing Srouji for the foreseeable future is “as or more important,” says Patrick Moorhead, an industry analyst. “Silicon is Apple’s biggest current differentiator.”

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There are worthy adversaries, including Apple’s own ex-design chief Jony Ive, who is working on a device for OpenAI. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported it won’t be a phone, and will help wean users from screens. It’s unlikely that OpenAI will be able to conjure Apple’s semiconductor operation overnight, though perhaps it will lean on its partnership with Nvidia—which makes well-regarded mobile AI processors.

The next big test will be when Siri gets new smarts later this year, due in part to a collaboration with Google that Apple announced in January.

The company has long touted privacy as a defining value, particularly in its health and messaging apps. Privacy is something that AI living in the cloud can’t easily offer. If Apple can run a Siri with Google’s Gemini smarts right on its Macs, iPhones and iPads, that could set the company on the right path toward AI success—with Ternus carrying the banner.

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We might not have to wait long to find out: Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, where it shows off its next operating systems, kicks off June 8.