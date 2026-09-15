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What Africa’s biggest IPO can do for its stock markets

The Economist, Economist
4 min read16 Sep 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group, speaks at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos, Nigeria.
Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group, speaks at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos, Nigeria.(Bloomberg)
Summary

A new generation of investors is buying up African stocks

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ALIKO DANGOTE is the big man of African business. He is the continent’s wealthiest tycoon, worth give or take $30bn. He has built its largest oil-refining complex, roughly half the size of Manhattan, on the outskirts of Lagos. And on September 14th he launched Africa’s biggest ever initial public offering (IPO) for Dangote Petroleum Refinery, to give the mega-project its official name, hoping to raise $1.6bn at a valuation of nearly $50bn. If it reaches this market capitalisation when its shares begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange in November, it could instantly become one of Africa’s most valuable listed firms.

ALIKO DANGOTE is the big man of African business. He is the continent’s wealthiest tycoon, worth give or take $30bn. He has built its largest oil-refining complex, roughly half the size of Manhattan, on the outskirts of Lagos. And on September 14th he launched Africa’s biggest ever initial public offering (IPO) for Dangote Petroleum Refinery, to give the mega-project its official name, hoping to raise $1.6bn at a valuation of nearly $50bn. If it reaches this market capitalisation when its shares begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange in November, it could instantly become one of Africa’s most valuable listed firms.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalWhat Africa’s biggest IPO can do for its stock markets

What Africa’s biggest IPO can do for its stock markets

The Economist, Economist
4 min read16 Sep 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group, speaks at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos, Nigeria.
Aliko Dangote, president and chief executive officer of Dangote Group, speaks at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos, Nigeria.(Bloomberg)
Summary

A new generation of investors is buying up African stocks

Gift this article

ALIKO DANGOTE is the big man of African business. He is the continent’s wealthiest tycoon, worth give or take $30bn. He has built its largest oil-refining complex, roughly half the size of Manhattan, on the outskirts of Lagos. And on September 14th he launched Africa’s biggest ever initial public offering (IPO) for Dangote Petroleum Refinery, to give the mega-project its official name, hoping to raise $1.6bn at a valuation of nearly $50bn. If it reaches this market capitalisation when its shares begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange in November, it could instantly become one of Africa’s most valuable listed firms.

ALIKO DANGOTE is the big man of African business. He is the continent’s wealthiest tycoon, worth give or take $30bn. He has built its largest oil-refining complex, roughly half the size of Manhattan, on the outskirts of Lagos. And on September 14th he launched Africa’s biggest ever initial public offering (IPO) for Dangote Petroleum Refinery, to give the mega-project its official name, hoping to raise $1.6bn at a valuation of nearly $50bn. If it reaches this market capitalisation when its shares begin trading on the Nigerian Exchange in November, it could instantly become one of Africa’s most valuable listed firms.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalWhat Africa’s biggest IPO can do for its stock markets
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