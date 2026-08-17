What AI has in common with dogs

The optimistic case for AI is that it will be like dogs: complementing rather than replacing human labour, and remaining obedient to its masters. But what if it isn’t? AI evolves much faster. Soon it could be creating new, improved versions of itself at a pace dog-breeders can only dream of. So whereas people can be confident that dogs will not enslave them—by 2030, pooches will still not know how to use a tin-opener—they cannot be so sure about AI.