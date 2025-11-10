What America’s longest-tenured employees say about work—then and now
Chip Cutter , The Wall Street Journal 14 min read 10 Nov 2025, 06:51 am IST
Summary
A small number of employees at the largest companies have stayed in one job for decades, making them witnesses to the often-surprising evolution of work.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
They joined before email and smartphones—and outlasted recessions, strategy shifts and an ever-rotating cast of CEOs.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story