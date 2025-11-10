What America’s longest-tenured employees say about work—then and now

The job then: “One of the jobs I had was to post what the Dow Jones average was doing on a pegboard, every hour," says Heilbronn, who is based in New York, and is now among the longest-serving employees at Bank of America, parent company of Merrill. “If I needed a [stock] quote—using AT&T as an example—I would have to dial a number on the phone with the code for AT&T and listen to what price the stock was selling, and what the bid and the ask was. That evolved into looking at a workstation that was, in today’s world, extraordinarily primitive."