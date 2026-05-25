IF YOU ARE confused about the status of talks between America and Iran, you are in good company. Diplomats in Washington went into the long Memorial Day weekend hopeful that a deal might be imminent. Officials from Pakistan and Qatar, which are helping mediate, visited Tehran, the Iranian capital, on Friday. After a call with regional leaders on Saturday President Donald Trump said a deal had been “largely negotiated” and would be unveiled “shortly”.
What an America-Iran deal might look like
SummaryDonald Trump says an agreement is close. But also that he is in no rush
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More