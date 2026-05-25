What an America-Iran deal might look like

IF YOU ARE confused about the status of talks between America and Iran, you are in good company. Diplomats in Washington went into the long Memorial Day weekend hopeful that a deal might be imminent. Officials from Pakistan and Qatar, which are helping mediate, visited Tehran, the Iranian capital, on Friday. After a call with regional leaders on Saturday President Donald Trump said a deal had been “largely negotiated” and would be unveiled “shortly”.
IF YOU ARE confused about the status of talks between America and Iran, you are in good company. Diplomats in Washington went into the long Memorial Day weekend hopeful that a deal might be imminent. Officials from Pakistan and Qatar, which are helping mediate, visited Tehran, the Iranian capital, on Friday. After a call with regional leaders on Saturday President Donald Trump said a deal had been “largely negotiated” and would be unveiled “shortly”.
Yet on Sunday the American president said his representatives should not “rush” to get it done. His advisers now say it could take another week. For good measure, Mr Trump also posted an image of an American warplane carrying a bomb with the words “THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER” on it.
Yet on Sunday the American president said his representatives should not “rush” to get it done. His advisers now say it could take another week. For good measure, Mr Trump also posted an image of an American warplane carrying a bomb with the words “THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER” on it.