What are “golden visas”?

For almost as long as it has been accepted in China that “to get rich is glorious", it has also been known that to get out can be glorious, too. The urge felt by many newly well-off Chinese citizens to emigrate has been a big reason for the growth of “investment migration" businesses. According to the Investment Migration Council, a lobby for the industry, more than 80 countries offer schemes in which fast-track residence rights (“golden visas"), or even citizenship (“golden passports"), are available to foreigners who invest large sums. The most popular has been America’s, where the waiting-list for Chinese applicants reached 15 years in 2022. For tiny countries such as Vanuatu and St Kitts and Nevis citizenship-by-investment schemes are important sources of foreign exchange.

China is the biggest source of demand, but far from the only one. People all over the world want to move countries—to flee persecution, political instability or, in some cases, justice. Many simply hope to secure a better education for their children or to work somewhere with a pleasant climate and good cuisine. The money they bring to their host countries seems to make such arrangements a win-win. Yet, as the closure in recent years of a number of schemes demonstrates, they are highly controversial.

In every country the question of who has the right to live there is a sensitive one. But for the European Union (EU) in particular golden visas raise fundamental issues. They touch on one of the most “national" of competences—who lives in a country—yet, because of the Schengen arrangements, allowing free movement across most of the bloc, have union-wide consequences. There has been a prolonged tussle between Brussels and the countries offering visas and passports in return for investment.

The European Commission and the OECD, a rich-country think-tank, have long worried that golden visas provide cover for money-laundering. Those fears are not without foundation. In Greece, for example, Chinese investors were in 2018 accused of complicity in a scam in which a Greek developer bought properties at market value and sold them at a big mark-up to would-be investment migrants in China, then partially reimbursed them.

In 2022 the European Parliament called for an outright ban on golden passports and the imposition of strict rules on golden visas. On passports Brussels seems to be winning. Malta is now the only EU country still to offer citizenship by investment. On visas, too, things are getting tougher. In 2023 Greece doubled the minimum investment under its scheme to €500,000 ($543,000) in some of the more popular parts of the country, though opposition parties still claim it is the world’s most popular and want it closed.

On April 8th Spain revealed plans to ditch its programme, which offered non-EU citizens who invested more than 500,000 euros ($541,250) the right to live and work there on a renewable permit that made them eligible for permanent residency after ten years. The biggest users of the scheme have been Chinese and Russian citizens. More than 90% of the investment under it has gone into property. It is the scheme’s alleged effect on the property market—pushing the cost of buying or renting property out of the reach of many locals—that has prompted Spain’s government to seek to drop it.

That is a relatively common concern. Ireland closed a similar programme in February 2023 for similar reasons. That month Portugal announced the closure of its golden-visa scheme as part of a package of measures designed to tackle its housing crisis. A revised scheme came into effect in October: investment in property or property funds no longer qualifies.

The concern about golden visas is not confined to Europe. In January Australia scrapped its scheme, offering permanent residence to foreigners who invested at least A$5m ($3.3m). Thousands have been issued since the visa was introduced in 2012, with most going to Chinese citizens. But the programme has been criticised for fostering corruption. Similar fears in Britain—focused on Russian rather than Chinese criminality—led to its ditching its “Tier-1" visa for wealthy foreigners in 2022 just before the invasion of Ukraine.

The investment-migration market is getting tighter, as governments find ever more reasons to question whether its economic benefits outweigh its political and other costs. Money can still buy you a visa, and even a passport in some places. But the world’s footloose rich are finding it can’t buy you love.

© 2024, The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved.

From The Economist, published under licence. The original content can be found on www.economist.com