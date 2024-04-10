What are “golden visas”?

For almost as long as it has been accepted in China that “to get rich is glorious", it has also been known that to get out can be glorious, too. The urge felt by many newly well-off Chinese citizens to emigrate has been a big reason for the growth of “investment migration" businesses. According to the Investment Migration Council, a lobby for the industry, more than 80 countries offer schemes in which fast-track residence rights (“golden visas"), or even citizenship (“golden passports"), are available to foreigners who invest large sums. The most popular has been America’s, where the waiting-list for Chinese applicants reached 15 years in 2022. For tiny countries such as Vanuatu and St Kitts and Nevis citizenship-by-investment schemes are important sources of foreign exchange.