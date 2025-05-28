What baby names reveal about American and British society

Even though almost a third of Americans and nearly 40% of Britons profess no religious affiliation, names from scripture have endured. In some cases, this is probably because people do not realise the origin of the name in question. Even so, names with religious links remain popular: roughly 15% of those in America have them. For boys, Elijah, Jacob and James are among the chosen ones; for girls, Abigail, Hannah and Sarah are revered. In Britain, such names are seeing an upswing. In 2023 Muhammad was the most popular name for boys in England and Wales, given to more than 4,600 infants, or 1.7% of boys.