What billionaires will do first if they’re hit with a new wealth tax

Election Day is upon us, and so are wealth-related proposals on some state ballots.
Election Day is upon us, and so are wealth-related proposals on some state ballots.
By several measures, the ultrawealthy—particularly those minted from the AI boom and yearslong bull-market run—have dwindling liquidity at the same time calls to tax the rich amplify. Inevitably, some will have to decide how to pony up more cash to the taxman if the handful of measures are successful.
By several measures, the ultrawealthy—particularly those minted from the AI boom and yearslong bull-market run—have dwindling liquidity at the same time calls to tax the rich amplify. Inevitably, some will have to decide how to pony up more cash to the taxman if the handful of measures are successful.
The states of concern on Tuesday are California, Colorado and Washington, where voters will decide whether millionaires and billionaires should pay more. Pass or fail, they are unlikely to be the last measures targeting the richest Americans amid growing income inequality.
“Wealth tax ideas come in waves, and it’s experiencing some kind of wave right now,” said William McBride, chief economist at the Tax Foundation.
All eyes are on a so-called billionaires tax on the ballot in California that would hit residents who have more than $1 billion in assets, excluding real estate, pensions and retirement accounts, with a one-time 5% levy. The funds would be used to fund healthcare in the state.
A fierce fight over the measure has revealed the lengths to which the ultrarich are going to quash such taxes. Some of the biggest opponents don’t even live in California—or aren’t billionaires themselves, according to California Secretary of State campaign finance records.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who moved his residency to Nevada last year, has spent $102 million battling the billionaires tax through his Building a Better California PAC. The organization has raised millions more from donors outside the state—with addresses in Florida, Oregon and New York. Texas billionaire investor James Coulter has given more than $2.5 million to Building a Better California, state records show.
One of the main criticisms of California’s billionaires tax is that to pay for it, investors and business owners would have to sell assets, dilute their ownership stake and face the double-whammy of significant capital gains.
There is truth to this. The rich have more wealth than ever by many measures—but not in cash.
“Many of these people have built an enterprise, and they don’t have a lot of liquidity,” said Michael Cole, co-founder of R360, a peer network of centimillionaires and billionaires. “They don’t have $50 million or $100 million sitting around.”
Cash allocations have shrunk in recent years. The Federal Reserve captured the trend when it published its mammoth survey on American finances in October. It found that the top 10% of earners have seen cash—in the form of savings and checking accounts—fall 14% between 2022 and 2025, a steeper decline than any other income bracket except for the lowest. It was the first decrease in transaction accounts recorded for the wealthiest cohort since the 2010 survey.
Tiger 21, a peer network of nearly 2,000 ultrahigh-net-worth individuals, found in its most recent survey that members’ cash reserves are at their lowest level since the organization began tracking in 2007, as the rich shift their wealth into growth sectors.
Tiger 21’s wealthy members hold a combined $265 billion in assets. Their cash allocation has hovered around 12% for nearly three decades until it began falling a few years ago, said Michael Sonnenfeldt, founder and chairman of Tiger 21. Cash is now down to 7%.
“It’s an unmistakable, extraordinary trend,” Sonnenfeldt said. “The lowest it was before was in 2007, before the great financial crisis, when it dipped down to 8%, and you can draw any conclusion you want from that, but it does kind of jump out at you.”
The trend was particularly stark in a Goldman Sachs retirement survey published in September. It found that more than one in three respondents with income above $500,000 live paycheck to paycheck. Nearly half of that high-earning cohort pay only the minimum or less on their credit card bill each month.
So how is a cash-strapped billionaire (or millionaire in Colorado and Washington) going to pay higher taxes?
It’s worth noting Prop 40 gives California billionaires the option of spreading payments in yearly installments.
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg went the “beg” route. In August, he told a special committee of Meta Platform’s board that he would have to move from California and away from the company’s headquarters in Menlo Park before Election Day. In response, the board created a new class of shares that Zuckerberg can sell to cover what could be a “multi-billion dollar tax payment,” according to regulatory filings last month.
Zuckerberg aside, most people have only three ways to pay for an unexpected expense, said Katy Lingle, head of lending solutions at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. “You’re either going to sell assets, you’re going to use cash or you’re going to borrow money.”
Borrowing is a clear winner. Right now, banks are more than eager to lend against greatly appreciated stock portfolios, offering credit lines with interest rates in the 5.5%—6% range. And the wealthy have shown a growing appetite for taking on debt.
“If there’s a tax bill that you weren’t expecting to pay, that might be one of the things that you think about using a line of credit for,” Lingle said.
Using a line of credit to pay a tax liability makes sense in a number of situations, said Houston-based Nickie Dupuis, head of tax services at asset management firm Cresset. For example, Dupuis worked with a Texas family that founded local banks that had grown substantially. “Selling any of that stock would essentially give a quarter of the proceeds to the IRS, which was not ideal for the family,” she said.
It could even be possible to structure a loan so that the borrower can claim investment interest expense. “You have to check with your CPA, but there are instances that you can do that,” she added.
The decision to borrow rather than liquidate looks particularly appealing in California, which has a top individual income-tax rate of 13.3%, according to the Tax Foundation. Billionaires who sell assets to pay the wealth tax “are going to have to turn around and pay a large amount for the income tax,” Dupuis said.
To sum it up, if there’s an unintended winner in the battle for more wealth taxes, it could be the banks who can offer the loans to cover them.
Write to Beckie Strum at beckie.strum@dowjones.com