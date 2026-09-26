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What China really wants from the US, according to Kevin Rudd

Andy Serwer, Barrons
11 min read26 Sep 2026, 12:34 PM IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump on Thursday.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump on Thursday.
Summary

With China’s President Xi Jinping wrapping his three-day visit with President Donald Trump in the U.S. on Friday, the question is what was achieved and what did each side want to get out of the bilateral summit?

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With China’s leader Xi Jinping wrapping his three-day visit with President Donald Trump in the U.S. on Friday, the question is what was achieved and what did each side want to get out of the bilateral summit?

With China’s leader Xi Jinping wrapping his three-day visit with President Donald Trump in the U.S. on Friday, the question is what was achieved and what did each side want to get out of the bilateral summit?

To answer the former, the answer is not much, beyond extending the U.S.-China trade truce—previously scheduled to expire Nov. 10—by two months to January 2027. What each side wanted is a more complex question—and one I put to Kevin Rudd, the former prime minister of Australia, a fluent Mandarin speaker who has spent decades working in China.

To answer the former, the answer is not much, beyond extending the U.S.-China trade truce—previously scheduled to expire Nov. 10—by two months to January 2027. What each side wanted is a more complex question—and one I put to Kevin Rudd, the former prime minister of Australia, a fluent Mandarin speaker who has spent decades working in China.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalWhat China really wants from the US, according to Kevin Rudd

What China really wants from the US, according to Kevin Rudd

Andy Serwer, Barrons
11 min read26 Sep 2026, 12:34 PM IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump on Thursday.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump on Thursday.
Summary

With China’s President Xi Jinping wrapping his three-day visit with President Donald Trump in the U.S. on Friday, the question is what was achieved and what did each side want to get out of the bilateral summit?

Gift this article

With China’s leader Xi Jinping wrapping his three-day visit with President Donald Trump in the U.S. on Friday, the question is what was achieved and what did each side want to get out of the bilateral summit?

With China’s leader Xi Jinping wrapping his three-day visit with President Donald Trump in the U.S. on Friday, the question is what was achieved and what did each side want to get out of the bilateral summit?

To answer the former, the answer is not much, beyond extending the U.S.-China trade truce—previously scheduled to expire Nov. 10—by two months to January 2027. What each side wanted is a more complex question—and one I put to Kevin Rudd, the former prime minister of Australia, a fluent Mandarin speaker who has spent decades working in China.

To answer the former, the answer is not much, beyond extending the U.S.-China trade truce—previously scheduled to expire Nov. 10—by two months to January 2027. What each side wanted is a more complex question—and one I put to Kevin Rudd, the former prime minister of Australia, a fluent Mandarin speaker who has spent decades working in China.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalWhat China really wants from the US, according to Kevin Rudd
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