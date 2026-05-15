What did Trump and Xi actually achieve?

Mr Bessent said on May 14th that the two sides were discussing the establishment of a “board of trade” to help cut tariffs on a range of less sensitive Chinese exports and a “board of investment” to ease some investment from China into America. He also said that they were going to set up a protocol to ensure that non-state actors did not get hold of the most powerful AI models. Mr Wang announced several hours after the summit that the two sides agreed to set up a “trade council” and an “investment council”, to address each other’s concerns about access for agricultural products, and to expand trade based on “reciprocal tariff reductions”. But he said the two sides were still discussing the relevant details and would finalise results “as soon as possible”. Mr Trump told reporters after he left that he did not even discuss tariffs with Mr Xi.