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What did Trump and Xi actually achieve?

Economist
6 min read16 May 2026, 08:10 PM IST
Trump Couldn’t Stop Iran’s Nuclear Bid, Now He May Not Be Able to Stop Russia from Saving It Either?
Summary

Divergent accounts suggest little progress on trade, Taiwan, Iran and AI

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IT WAS A tale of two summits. Meeting in China for the first time since 2017, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping committed to stabilising relations and suggested that they had reached new agreements on trade and other areas. Over two days of talks in Beijing, America’s president and his Chinese counterpart projected an image of mutual respect. But divergent accounts suggested little progress on extending a trade truce or resolving deep differences on Taiwan, Iran and artificial intelligence. And the two leaders’ contrasting rhetoric underlined conflicting visions of the relationship’s future.

IT WAS A tale of two summits. Meeting in China for the first time since 2017, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping committed to stabilising relations and suggested that they had reached new agreements on trade and other areas. Over two days of talks in Beijing, America’s president and his Chinese counterpart projected an image of mutual respect. But divergent accounts suggested little progress on extending a trade truce or resolving deep differences on Taiwan, Iran and artificial intelligence. And the two leaders’ contrasting rhetoric underlined conflicting visions of the relationship’s future.

Mr Trump left China on March 15th following final talks with Mr Xi over tea and a working lunch in Zhongnanhai, a cloistered Chinese leadership compound next to the Forbidden City. The pair had held more than two hours of talks and attended a state banquet the previous day. They also took a rare joint tour of the Temple of Heaven, a 600-year-old complex where Chinese emperors once prayed for good harvests. Mr Trump was joined on the trip by his son, Eric, and more than a dozen American business leaders, including Elon Musk of Tesla and Jensen Huang of Nvidia.

Mr Trump left China on March 15th following final talks with Mr Xi over tea and a working lunch in Zhongnanhai, a cloistered Chinese leadership compound next to the Forbidden City. The pair had held more than two hours of talks and attended a state banquet the previous day. They also took a rare joint tour of the Temple of Heaven, a 600-year-old complex where Chinese emperors once prayed for good harvests. Mr Trump was joined on the trip by his son, Eric, and more than a dozen American business leaders, including Elon Musk of Tesla and Jensen Huang of Nvidia.

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HomeGlobalWhat did Trump and Xi actually achieve?

What did Trump and Xi actually achieve?

Economist
6 min read16 May 2026, 08:10 PM IST
Trump Couldn’t Stop Iran’s Nuclear Bid, Now He May Not Be Able to Stop Russia from Saving It Either?
Summary

Divergent accounts suggest little progress on trade, Taiwan, Iran and AI

Gift this article

IT WAS A tale of two summits. Meeting in China for the first time since 2017, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping committed to stabilising relations and suggested that they had reached new agreements on trade and other areas. Over two days of talks in Beijing, America’s president and his Chinese counterpart projected an image of mutual respect. But divergent accounts suggested little progress on extending a trade truce or resolving deep differences on Taiwan, Iran and artificial intelligence. And the two leaders’ contrasting rhetoric underlined conflicting visions of the relationship’s future.

IT WAS A tale of two summits. Meeting in China for the first time since 2017, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping committed to stabilising relations and suggested that they had reached new agreements on trade and other areas. Over two days of talks in Beijing, America’s president and his Chinese counterpart projected an image of mutual respect. But divergent accounts suggested little progress on extending a trade truce or resolving deep differences on Taiwan, Iran and artificial intelligence. And the two leaders’ contrasting rhetoric underlined conflicting visions of the relationship’s future.

Mr Trump left China on March 15th following final talks with Mr Xi over tea and a working lunch in Zhongnanhai, a cloistered Chinese leadership compound next to the Forbidden City. The pair had held more than two hours of talks and attended a state banquet the previous day. They also took a rare joint tour of the Temple of Heaven, a 600-year-old complex where Chinese emperors once prayed for good harvests. Mr Trump was joined on the trip by his son, Eric, and more than a dozen American business leaders, including Elon Musk of Tesla and Jensen Huang of Nvidia.

Mr Trump left China on March 15th following final talks with Mr Xi over tea and a working lunch in Zhongnanhai, a cloistered Chinese leadership compound next to the Forbidden City. The pair had held more than two hours of talks and attended a state banquet the previous day. They also took a rare joint tour of the Temple of Heaven, a 600-year-old complex where Chinese emperors once prayed for good harvests. Mr Trump was joined on the trip by his son, Eric, and more than a dozen American business leaders, including Elon Musk of Tesla and Jensen Huang of Nvidia.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalWhat did Trump and Xi actually achieve?
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