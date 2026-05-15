What did Trump and Xi actually achieve?

IT WAS A tale of two summits. Meeting in China for the first time since 2017, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping committed to stabilising relations and suggested that they had reached new agreements on trade and other areas. Over two days of talks in Beijing, America’s president and his Chinese counterpart projected an image of mutual respect. But divergent accounts suggested little progress on extending a trade truce or resolving deep differences on Taiwan, Iran and artificial intelligence. And the two leaders’ contrasting rhetoric underlined conflicting visions of the relationship’s future.