What division inside the Fed means for future rate cuts

A brewing debate inside the Federal Reserve over how to address risks posed by President Trump’s tariffs threatens to end a period of relative unity, with officials potentially at odds over whether new cost increases justify keeping interest rates high.

In recent weeks, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated the central bank might have a slightly lower bar for cutting rates than seemed possible this spring, when larger tariff increases threatened to meaningfully push up prices while weakening the economy.

A rate cut isn’t expected this month. Instead, Powell has sketched out a middle ground where milder-than-expected price readings or softer employment data might be enough to justify cuts by the end of the summer—a lower threshold than more obvious signs of deterioration the Fed might have required when larger tariff hikes prompted forecasts of more eye-watering inflation increases.

Trump’s announcements of larger-than-anticipated tariff increases in April derailed Fed plans to resume rate cuts this year by creating concerns around a stagflation scenario, in which growth weakens and prices rise. In that environment, Fed officials would have likely needed to see the economy slow to have more confidence that price increases would be short-lived.

Many economists expect to see a tariff-related rise in consumer prices.

Since then, two developments have animated a possible shift. First, Trump has dialed back some of the most extreme tariff increases. This week, the president extended a window for bilateral trade negotiations with more than a dozen countries, revealing latent risks of a global trade war re-escalation after new Aug. 1 deadlines.

Second, tariff-related increases in consumer prices haven’t materialized, though many officials and economists expect price hikes in June and July data that will be reported beginning next week.

That is setting up a key test for competing theories about whether tariffs will prove inflationary and is inciting internal divisions over how to manage any costs if forecasts are wrong—in either direction.

It is much easier for businesses to absorb cost increases and avoid larger price hikes “if the average tariff is closer to 10% to 15% than if it’s the kind of levels that the president announced on Liberation Day, which were much higher," said Robert Kaplan, a former Dallas Fed president who is now vice chairman of Goldman Sachs.

Because of weaker domestic demand and global overcapacity, tariffs “may not be as inflationary as we fear," he said.

Powell’s shift offers tactical flexibility as officials study inflation and employment data over the next three months. In recent appearances, he has aligned himself with the “significant majority" of Fed officials who expect cuts this year.

And he has described potential rate reductions as resuming a process that was merely put on hold when tariff risks emerged—language that suggests Powell views current rates as temporarily elevated during a period of balancing two opposing risks.

The evolution reflects an assessment that inflation risks could take longer to materialize and therefore pack less punch. If the Fed can maintain a forecast for less dramatic inflation increases, Powell could open the door to summer cuts based on softer labor markets or better inflation news.

Analysts say stabilization in the unemployment rate last month—hardly the stuff broad-based labor-market deterioration is made of—underscores the Fed’s wait-and-see posture.

Kaplan thinks a July cut is too soon, but if he were still at the Fed, “I would be getting myself mentally prepared to take a serious look at September," he said. “Now, that doesn’t mean I’m going to act in September, but I’d like to get prepared."

At the same time, Powell has suggested the Fed might be only a few cuts away from a neutral stance, suggesting any resumed rate reductions would likely be limited and gradual if the economy can avoid a serious downturn.

The Fed’s June meeting minutes, released Wednesday, point to two broad groups on the central bank’s rate-setting committee. A sizable minority doesn’t expect to cut at all this year. They are fearful that after four years in which inflation has run above the Fed’s 2% goal, customers will grow more accepting of higher prices and businesses will have greater reason to test their appetite.

Fed governor Michelle Bowman, a Trump appointee, has signaled a desire to resume cutting rates as soon as this month.

A larger group expects cuts this year, thinking tariff costs might not prove large enough to risk persistent inflation or that the labor market will soften—or both. But most want to wait a few more months.

Within this group, so far only two officials, Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, have signaled their desire to resume cutting rates as soon as this month. They are the only two policymakers appointed to their current posts by President Trump, who has fiercely criticized the Fed for not taking more drastic action.

Waller has for months said he expects tariffs will lead to a small, one-time increase in prices that won’t generate higher inflation beyond this year. He was recently joined by Bowman, who had previously been much more concerned about inflation. They are ready to cut without waiting to see more data.

Others think it’s too soon to conclude that businesses aren’t going to pass along cost increases. “It’s going to take a little while to see the impact on prices," said Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin in an interview last week. He cited one large national retailer that has said prices being charged in May reflect inventories purchased in February, before tariffs took effect. “In that world, I expect to see [tariff-related] prices come out in July and August," he said.

For now, Powell has outlined a middle course that doesn’t dismiss the “transitory" inflation view but doesn’t rush to embrace it. “We’re going to be learning," Powell said. “We’re perfectly open to the idea that the pass-through will be less than we think."

