What division inside the Fed means for future rate cuts
Nick Timiraos , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 10 Jul 2025, 06:51 AM IST
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has sketched out new conditions that could trigger rate cuts by summer’s end, but inflation remains a big question
A brewing debate inside the Federal Reserve over how to address risks posed by President Trump’s tariffs threatens to end a period of relative unity, with officials potentially at odds over whether new cost increases justify keeping interest rates high.
