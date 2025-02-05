What do Trump’s first weeks tell us about his China strategy?
James T. Areddy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Feb 2025, 08:29 AM IST
SummaryThe executive orders and actions taking aim at Beijing suggest a focus less framed around ideology than under the Biden administration.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
President Trump’s recent actions illustrate how intertwined China’s economy is with U.S. interests.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less