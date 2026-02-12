What drives the wage gap between men and women?

Now this approach of exploiting natural variation in fertility has been used in a new study, by Camille Landais of the London School of Economics and others. It looks at women with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome, a rare condition in which a girl is born without a uterus but otherwise develops normally. These women know early in life that they will not bear children, and so differ from those who discover this after failing to conceive naturally or through IVF. This could influence their future wages, since women who plan to conceive may make different investments in their human capital. They might, for instance, spend less on education, knowing they might step back from their careers after giving birth.