What game is Jeff Bezos playing?
Joshua Chaffin , The Wall Street Journal 12 min read 02 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST
SummaryThe tech billionaire has acquired a new look and a new lifestyle in recent years. Now an editorial shift at the Washington Post has many wondering if he’s changed his politics too.
The world’s third-richest man does not often show deference. But Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and space pioneer, is a businessman, like any other, trying to make his way in the era of Donald Trump.
