What happened when small-town America became data-center, U.S.A.
David Uberti , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 04 Nov 2025, 04:55 pm IST
Summary
Business is surging for contractors and bars. Out-of-town workers are flooding hotels and RV parks. Cash is flooding into government coffers. But the newfound prosperity comes with costs.
UMATILLA, ORE.—Yesenia Leon-Tejeda, like many people on the frontier of America’s tech boom, is basking in newfound prosperity.
