What happens to a multibillion-dollar luxury brand when the boss leaves
Rory Satran , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Mar 2025, 07:53 AM IST
SummaryIn an era of extraordinary turnover at top fashion houses, brands often lean into their classics—from Gucci’s bamboo-handle bags to Chanel’s tweed suits.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Chanel went months without a creative director before announcing Matthieu Blazy as Virginie Viard’s successor.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less