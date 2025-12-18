What if AI made the world’s economic growth explode?

Silicon Valley, in other words, has yet to convince the world of its thesis. But the progress of AI has for the best part of a decade outpaced forecasts of when it would pass various benchmarks. You do not have to go back to 1700 to find someone you could surprise with humanity’s subsequent progress: just imagine showing DeepSeek to a person from 2015. If the consensus about AI’s effects on the economy is as behind-the-curve as most predictions of AI’s capabilities have been, then investors—and everyone else—are in for a big surprise. The consequences of economic growth for human welfare, economist Robert Lucas once said, are so profound that “Once one starts to think about them, it is hard to think about anything else." As in so many other realms, the prospect of AGI compounds the phenomenon.